Scott G. Stephenson Sells 64,063 Shares of Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $6,719,568.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,014,325.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics opened at $104.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $104.55 and a 12-month high of $105.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

