Scotiabank Trims SmartCentres (SRU.UN) Target Price to C$33.50

SmartCentres (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.86.

SmartCentres traded up C$0.12, hitting C$28.73, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 72,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres has a 1 year low of C$28.56 and a 1 year high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

