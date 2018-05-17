Scotiabank Raises Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.63.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$15.18 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

