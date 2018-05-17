Scotiabank Raises Gluskin Sheff (GS) Price Target to C$19.00

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gluskin Sheff presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.58.

Gluskin Sheff opened at C$16.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gluskin Sheff has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

In other Gluskin Sheff news, insider Jim Demetris Bantis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.40 per share, with a total value of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,180.00. Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $733,810 in the last ninety days.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

