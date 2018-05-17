Scotiabank Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (BNS)

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Scotiabank’s FY2019 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.10. Scotiabank had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7 billion.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 price target on Scotiabank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.00.

Scotiabank opened at C$80.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of Scotiabank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total transaction of C$498,597.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.26 per share, with a total value of C$154,520.00.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

