Scotiabank Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (BNS)

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Scotiabank’s FY2019 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.10. Scotiabank had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7 billion.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 price target on Scotiabank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.00.

Scotiabank opened at C$80.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of Scotiabank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total transaction of C$498,597.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.26 per share, with a total value of C$154,520.00.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scotiabank (TSE:BNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotiabank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotiabank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply