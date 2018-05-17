Scotiabank Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (BNS)

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Scotiabank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Scotiabank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Scotiabank has a 52-week low of $62.61 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Scotiabank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.6454 dividend. This is a positive change from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Scotiabank’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scotiabank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Scotiabank by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Scotiabank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotiabank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

