Scotiabank Analysts Give Premier Gold Mines (PG) a C$4.75 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price target on Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

PG stock opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. Premier Gold Mines has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$4.13.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Premier Gold Mines had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of C$38.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Also, insider Stephen John Mcgibbon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $106,810 in the last quarter.

Premier Gold Mines Limited, a mineral exploration company, explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Lander County, Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil-Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

