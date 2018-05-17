Scientific Games (SGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,386 shares.The stock last traded at $59.30 and had previously closed at $59.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $2,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,412 shares of company stock worth $15,578,145. Corporate insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

