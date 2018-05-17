Scientific Games (SGMS) and GoDaddy (GDDY) Financial Review

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoDaddy and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 1 6 12 0 2.58 Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $66.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $2.23 billion 5.25 $136.40 million $0.42 166.21 Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.77 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -27.02

GoDaddy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.18% 11.05% 0.99% Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35%

Summary

GoDaddy beats Scientific Games on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

