Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Macerich (MAC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $71,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 870.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Macerich from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Macerich stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Macerich has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.05). Macerich had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

