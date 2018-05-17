Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $73.87 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $73,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 75.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty opened at $72.48 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.02 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,908,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $417,721.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,983. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

