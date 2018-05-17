Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,610 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $79,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the first quarter worth about $23,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

DPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE DPS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 52-week low of $119.24 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

