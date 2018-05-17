Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 325,594 Shares of CenturyLink (CTL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $76,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CenturyLink by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 88,381 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in CenturyLink by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CenturyLink by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in CenturyLink by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,151,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 532,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CenturyLink by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenturyLink has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.76.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. CenturyLink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CenturyLink’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CenturyLink will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek purchased 7,620,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,408,372.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CenturyLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

