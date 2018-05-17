SB Financial Group (SBFG) Director Acquires $17,595.60 in Stock

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director George W. Carter bought 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $17,595.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SB Financial Group traded up $18.55, hitting $18.55, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.54.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,717,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

