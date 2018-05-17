Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $433,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,272,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 22,935,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 237,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,059,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,822 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.31 million for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 12.30%. research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.