Satellite Solutions Worldwide (SAT) Given New GBX 14.50 Price Target at Numis Securities

Satellite Solutions Worldwide (LON:SAT) had its price objective boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 14.50 ($0.20) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Satellite Solutions Worldwide traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00), hitting GBX 8.98 ($0.12), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,242,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Satellite Solutions Worldwide has a one year low of GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 10.11 ($0.14).

Get Satellite Solutions Worldwide alerts:

In other Satellite Solutions Worldwide news, insider Michael Tobin bought 100,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.36 ($12,208.84). Also, insider Andrew Roy Walwyn sold 5,000,000 shares of Satellite Solutions Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($610,417.80).

Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellite Solutions Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellite Solutions Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.