Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) PT Raised to $121.00 at Leerink Swann

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Leerink Swann from $88.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics opened at $93.95 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 12.28. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,286,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,773,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,581,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,996,000 after purchasing an additional 149,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,150,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 338,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 188,841 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

