Santander Group (SAN) Short Interest Update

Santander Group (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,234,263 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 13th total of 12,903,184 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,721,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Group by 258,515.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Group during the first quarter worth about $3,115,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Group during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Group during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Santander Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Santander Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of Santander Group opened at $6.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.58. Santander Group has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This is a positive change from Santander Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Santander Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Santander Group

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

