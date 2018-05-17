Santander Group (SAN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Santander Group (NYSE:SAN) by 1,570.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,257 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Santander Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Santander Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 945,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,437,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,462 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 83,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Santander Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of Santander Group opened at $6.31 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.58. Santander Group has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Santander Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Santander Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Santander Group

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

