Santander Group (SAN) PT Set at €6.70 by Deutsche Bank

Santander Group (BME:SAN) has been given a €6.70 ($7.98) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase set a €7.00 ($8.33) target price on shares of Santander Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS set a €6.35 ($7.56) target price on shares of Santander Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.75 ($6.85) target price on shares of Santander Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.38) target price on shares of Santander Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, S&P Global set a €7.00 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Santander Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €6.36 ($7.58).

Santander Group opened at €5.44 ($6.48) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Santander Group has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.44).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

