Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $110,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

