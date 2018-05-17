Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($58.33) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SZG. Goldman Sachs set a €58.00 ($69.05) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($59.52) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($59.52) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.97 ($52.35).

ETR:SZG opened at €46.72 ($55.62) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($35.40) and a one year high of €52.40 ($62.38).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

