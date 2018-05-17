Salesforce.com (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $1,924,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.73, for a total transaction of $643,650.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,302,800.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $634,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $1,919,550.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $624,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $614,300.00.

On Monday, April 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $604,750.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $603,150.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $614,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,826,100.00.

CRM traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.15. 233,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,572. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $127.92 and a fifty-two week high of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

