Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a report published on Monday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 369 ($5.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sainsbury’s from GBX 305 ($4.14) to GBX 380 ($5.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Sainsbury’s in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 275.46 ($3.74).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 307 ($4.16) on Monday. Sainsbury’s has a one year low of GBX 222.40 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 339.89 ($4.61).

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The grocer reported GBX 20.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Sainsbury’s had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Sainsbury’s’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 154,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.08), for a total value of £466,393.48 ($632,655.29).

Sainsbury’s Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

