SailPoint Technologies’ (SAIL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SAIL stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

