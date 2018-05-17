Safety (SAFE) Chairman Jay Sugarman Buys 5,479 Shares of Stock

Safety (NYSE:SAFE) Chairman Jay Sugarman acquired 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $100,594.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Jay Sugarman purchased 5,530 shares of Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $98,599.90.

On Thursday, May 10th, Jay Sugarman purchased 5,440 shares of Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $97,974.40.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Jay Sugarman purchased 5,735 shares of Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $102,427.10.

On Friday, May 4th, Jay Sugarman purchased 5,680 shares of Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00.

Safety traded up $0.02, reaching $18.40, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,346. Safety has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Safety (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Safety had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.03%. equities analysts anticipate that Safety will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safety from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Safety and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Safety in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safety by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Safety in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in Safety by 37.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

