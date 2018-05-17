Sabre Co. (SABR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Sabre worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 44.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 328,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabre opened at $24.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Sabre had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

