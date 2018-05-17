Ryerson (RYI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryerson from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryerson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Ryerson opened at $11.85 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $434.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 95.92%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ryerson by 1,183.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

