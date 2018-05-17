Ryder Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (R)

Ryder (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Ryder has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ryder has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Ryder opened at $68.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Ryder has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ryder’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ryder will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ryder from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ryder in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

