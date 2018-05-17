RussiaCoin (RC) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular exchanges. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $35.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RussiaCoin Profile

RussiaCoin (CRYPTO:RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

