Rupee Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $10,721.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006761 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 24,474,850 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

