RTL Group (RTL) Given a €73.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a €73.50 ($87.50) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($85.71) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.95) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($82.14) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €81.00 ($96.43) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €75.00 ($89.29) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.99 ($86.90).

RTL stock opened at €69.20 ($82.38) on Wednesday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($71.24) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($90.50).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

