RPX Co. (RPXC) Position Lifted by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RPX Co. (NASDAQ:RPXC) by 284.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,948 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of RPX worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPX in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in RPX during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RPX during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPX during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RPX during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

RPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPX from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

RPX opened at $10.44 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $520.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34. RPX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. RPX had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO David James Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,634 shares in the company, valued at $150,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPX Corporation provides patent risk management and discovery services in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a subscription-based patent risk management service that facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The company also provides a defensive patent aggregation in which it acquires patent assets to offer clients with sub-licenses; and underwrites patent infringement liability insurance policies to insure against certain costs of litigation.

