Royal Mail (RMG) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.55) by GBX 4.80 ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Royal Mail had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.48%.
Shares of LON RMG traded down GBX 30.20 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 567.60 ($7.70). 5,273,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 367.80 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 575 ($7.80).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.70.
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.
