Royal Mail (RMG) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.55) by GBX 4.80 ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Royal Mail had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.48%.

Shares of LON RMG traded down GBX 30.20 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 567.60 ($7.70). 5,273,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 367.80 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 575 ($7.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.70.

RMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Royal Mail to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 465 ($6.31) to GBX 500 ($6.78) in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.10) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 410 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 339 ($4.60) to GBX 420 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.21) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 466.15 ($6.32).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

