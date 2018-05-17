Royal Kingdom Coin Reaches Market Cap of $22,907.00 (RKC)

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,907.00 and $464.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00729545 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00150449 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087750 BTC.

About Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin launched on August 13th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official website is www.royalkingdomcoin.com . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Trading

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royal Kingdom Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

