Royal Gold (RGLD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.46.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. Royal Gold has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $88.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $128,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $388,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.