Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,665 ($36.15) to GBX 2,700 ($36.63) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($37.98) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,830 ($38.39) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($38.66) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,660 ($36.08).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,747 ($37.26) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,037 ($27.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,617 ($35.50).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

