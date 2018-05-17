Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) & Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Head to Head Analysis

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Teekay Lng Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teekay Lng Partners pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Teekay Lng Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.61 $1.63 billion $7.53 14.38 Teekay Lng Partners $432.68 million 3.30 $33.96 million $1.00 17.95

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Lng Partners. Royal Caribbean Cruises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Lng Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Lng Partners has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Teekay Lng Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 3 10 0 2.64 Teekay Lng Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $137.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Teekay Lng Partners has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Teekay Lng Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Teekay Lng Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.52% 15.85% 7.27% Teekay Lng Partners 8.87% 5.97% 2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Teekay Lng Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Teekay Lng Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of April 03, 2017, it had a fleet of 50 LNG carriers, 28 LPG/multigas carriers, and 5 conventional tankers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

