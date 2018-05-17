Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada opened at $79.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

