Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for athenahealth (ATHN)

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Group set a $130.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.04.
ATHN opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. athenahealth has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,324 shares of company stock worth $6,919,179. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in athenahealth during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in athenahealth by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in athenahealth by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in athenahealth by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.
About athenahealth
athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.
