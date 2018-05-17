Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for athenahealth (ATHN)

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Group set a $130.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.04.

ATHN opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. athenahealth has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. athenahealth had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that athenahealth will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,324 shares of company stock worth $6,919,179. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in athenahealth during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in athenahealth by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in athenahealth by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in athenahealth by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

