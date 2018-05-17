Royal Bank of Canada Raises Points International (PCOM) Price Target to $17.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Points International opened at $12.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.06. Points International has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Points International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 828,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Points International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Points International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Points International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.