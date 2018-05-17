Royal Bank of Canada Raises Points International (PCOM) Price Target to $17.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Points International opened at $12.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.06. Points International has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $12.28.
Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%.
Points International Company Profile
Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
