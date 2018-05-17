Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) to Sector Perform

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Capital One lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Tallgrass Energy Partners opened at $43.02 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 68.20% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $179.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

