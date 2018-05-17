Rovida Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 412,477 TAL Education (TAL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,000. TAL Education makes up approximately 1.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in TAL Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in TAL Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in TAL Education by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in TAL Education by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. TAL Education has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.96 million. TAL Education had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TAL Education will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAL. ValuEngine raised TAL Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on TAL Education from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

