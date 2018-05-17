Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $39,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $131,947,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 639.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,230,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,726,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,209,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,208,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,664,000 after acquiring an additional 923,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $76.73 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at $866,035.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

