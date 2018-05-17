Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $38.37 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 191,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.46.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $623,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $618,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,544 shares of company stock worth $1,694,624. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.