Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $33.07 Million Stake in The Children’s Place (PLCE)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $33,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.95 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $167.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

Shares of The Children’s Place opened at $138.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $136.70 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

