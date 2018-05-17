Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $31.83 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley opened at $54.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $61.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

