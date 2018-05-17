Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swedbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $249,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 264,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,250,000 after buying an additional 88,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after buying an additional 80,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 799.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 78,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $275.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $276.22 and a 52-week high of $278.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo set a $310.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.99, for a total transaction of $141,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

