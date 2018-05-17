Robert D. Starr Buys 1,000 Shares of Kaman Aircraft (KAMN) Stock

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.44 per share, for a total transaction of $69,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaman Aircraft opened at $70.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $463.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. Kaman Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kaman Aircraft will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAMN. Northcoast Research downgraded Kaman Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaman Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 1,465.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,145 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaman Aircraft during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,523,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Aircraft Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

