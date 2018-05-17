Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $77.89 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 742,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Oracle by 69.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,249,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $108,744,000 after buying an additional 919,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 57.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 979,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $44,464,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock worth $117,480,315. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

